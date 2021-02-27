Stank Stank with Tyler Martelli and Marcus White

You know that face you make when the music is just so stankin' good?

Tyler and Marcus are bringing those nostril flairin' lip curlin' sounds to the Wanderlinger Stage on Saturday March 27th.

Doors @7:30 $10 Cover

21+ after 9PM

Seating is limited, so make plans to arrive early.

Join us for dinner and a show!

Our kitchen is now open. Chef Carolyn has crafted a delicious menu with featured weekly specials.

In order to protect our guests, artists, and employees, social distancing and COVID 19 guidelines must be followed. Masks are required for entry and when moving about the room.

We’ve been deleting scammers trying to sell tickets on our event pages. Please be wary of any 3rd party ticket sellers. Call or message us if you have any questions or concerns.