Startup Week Chattanooga - Music Startups

Music Startups: Adapting to an Industry That is Falling Apart and Remaking Itself

The event will feature a panel of small music business representatives in Chattanooga including founders of Yellow Racket Records (Ben VanderHart), Dynamo Studios (Kessler Cuffman), Summer Dregs (Carl Cadwell), Flock Artist Development (Eric Cromartie), and Chattanooga House Shows (Kristy Graves). The panel will talk about what drove them to found startups in the drastically changing landscape of the music business, what challenges they have encountered, and how they have adapted to meet them.