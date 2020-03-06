Stassi Schroeder

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Dracarys Bitches!! For the first time ever, I am taking Straight Up With Stassi on the road! Straight Up With Stassi LIVE will take ‘girls night in’ to the NEXT LEVEL with exclusive never-before-seen content, shocking stories, next level basic tips, and a glass (or five) of wine! Funzies AF!

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Comedy
16.50

