Join us for the 3rd Annual Station Street Sip & Savor event on Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 5PM-9PM! Station Street Sip & Savor is an all inclusive, one price admission food and beverage tasting extravaganza. Come join us and enjoy food, wine, beer and spirits with a focus on local flavors. Live music will also set the tone for guests to enjoy throughout the evening.