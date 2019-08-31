Steel Blossoms is an Americana duo located in Nashville, TN. They travel the country playing house concerts as well as performing regularly in Music City. Showcasing original music and eclectic covers, these girls make it their goal to make a connection with their audience. Comprised of Sara Zebley and Hayley Prosser, Steel Blossoms are vulnerable, raw, and real in their show presentation. Their lyrically driven songs will make you think and feel as you relate to the stories and emotions behind them.