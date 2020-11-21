Steel Panther
Don't miss Steel Panther at The Signal on November 21, 2020!
2 Shows: Early & Late
Early Show: Doors - 6pm | Show - 7pm
Late Show: Doors - 9:15pm | Show - 10:15pm
---
The safety of artists, guests and employees is our top priority. While health & safety procedures are followed on a daily basis, we will enforce the following to be sure everyone stays healthy as we bring live events back. For additional safety procedures, please visit thesignaltn.com/faqs
• Socially distanced, reserved seated and standing areas
• Masks required unless actively eating/drinking
• Temperature checks upon entry
• Sanitation procedures throughout
*Safety requirements and procedures are subject to change based on local & federal regulations and/or mandates.
Any questions? Email us at ticketing@thesignaltn.com