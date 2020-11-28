The Steel Woods

Don't miss country rockers, The Steel Woods, at The Signal on Saturday, Nov. 28th!

Doors: 7pm / Show: 8pm

---

The safety of artists, guests and employees is our top priority. While health & safety procedures are followed on a daily basis, we will enforce the following to be sure everyone stays healthy as we bring live events back. For additional safety procedures, please visit thesignaltn.com/faqs 

- Socially distanced, reserved seated & standing areas

- Mask required unless actively eating/drinking

- Temperature checks upon entry

- Sanitation procedures throughout

*Safety requirements and procedures are subject to change based on local & federal regulations and/or mandates.

Any questions? Email us at ticketing@thesignaltn.com

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
