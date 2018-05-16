STEM Jubilee

Coolidge Park 1 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

STEM School Chattanooga will host the 4th annual STEM Jubilee event at Coolidge Park on May 16th and 17th. This annual event introduces elementary school students to a variety of STEM-related concepts through hands-on activities with a mission to inspire STEM curiosity and interest. This year’s STEM School Jubilee will be attended by approximately 3,000 elementary students from throughout Hamilton County and will be the largest school-based STEM activity to ever be hosted in the region.

Guests at this year’s sold-out event will experience STEM-based activities, games and challenges at over 40 booths. Created by students, these games, activities and challenges have been tested in the classroom as STEM School Chattanooga students continue to share the importance of STEM-based learning with schools throughout the county. From robotics and drones to air cannons, bubbles and microscopes the students attending this event will have fun as they enjoy hands-on experiences with innovative, engaging activities.

Coolidge Park 1 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
423-531-6270
