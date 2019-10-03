Don’t miss presentations by local students of STEM school projects inspired by the Hunter Museum’s permanent collection. Galleries throughout the museum will feature future leaders sharing their technological projects.
STEM Presents at the Hunter
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
