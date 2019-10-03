STEM Presents at the Hunter

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Don’t miss presentations by local students of STEM school projects inspired by the Hunter Museum’s permanent collection. Galleries throughout the museum will feature future leaders sharing their technological projects.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
4232670968
DI 16.38

