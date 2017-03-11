STEP, Inc. to Present a Special Education Transition Academy “Planning for Life After High School”

STEP, Inc. (Support & Training for Exceptional Parents) along with the Tennessee Department of Education, Division of Special Populations, LifeLine and Hamilton County Schools will host a Special Education Transition Academy “Planning for Life After High School” on Saturday, March 11 from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm at East Ridge High School in East Ridge, TN.

This FREE event is open to students, young adults with disabilities, their families, teachers and service providers. Attendees will learn about adult services and issues related to transitioning out of high school and into the community to lead productive and independent adult lives. Participants will find answers to their questions, make new connections, and receive tools to use that will help ensure that their children who need access to special education and exit high school will be prepared to live, work, and participate fully in their communities.

This event will feature a keynote address “Living the American Dream”, by Joey Ellis, STEP Family & Youth Educator and Mentor/ Post-Secondary Transition Specialist followed by sessions on how to be your own advocate, options on training and college after high school, components for writing an effective transition plan, how to navigate within the system, information on Special Needs Trusts and Conservatorship, and an interactive panel discussion with state agencies and professionals to answer questions. Participants can take part in our exhibitor fair with vendors from disability organizations and other professionals, and enjoy a continental breakfast and a light lunch.

Deadline for registration is March 9 in order for meals to be provided. Make your reservation today by visiting www.tnstep.org or call 1-800-280-7837.

STEP, Inc. (Support and Training for Exception Parents) is Tennessee’s Parent & Youth Training and Information Center who assists families in navigating the special education process with training and information on IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act). We offer a wide array of information and training state-wide to meet our mission. Our services are FREE - birth through age 26. Established in 1989 as a non-profit 501(c)(3) by a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. STEP, Inc. is headquartered in Greeneville and has offices in East (Greeneville), Middle (Nashville) and West (Memphis) Tennessee with Spanish bilingual staff in each area.

Connect with a STEP team member for more information or assistance. East TN at 423-639-0125, ext. 17; Middle TN at 615-463-2310; West TN at 901-726-4334. For general information call 800-280-7837 (English) or 800-975-2919 (Español). To view a complete list of scheduled workshops and access other special education information, visit STEP's website at www.tnstep.org.