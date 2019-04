Catch Stephen Busie up close and personal as he performs acoustically with original songs along with some covers mixed in.

The Dalton native is influenced musicians like John Mayer, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Ray Charles, he is a fusion of blues, soul and rock.

Join us on the patio and see why Riverbend asked this local talent to play on the Chevy stage on May 29th.

*Weather Permitting*