The World of Yessickart is a compilation of Steven Yessick's artwork spanning many years. Yessick's paintings, drawings and mixed media explore capturing experiences and moving them through time in both abstract and figurative formats. “Art Theory: On Painting, Architecture and Other Visual Media,” one of Yessick's best selling books, will be on display as well.

Live music will be provided by Jesse Jungkurth and the Patron Haints, Ashley and the X's, and Endelouz.