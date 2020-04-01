Sticking with Your Healthy Habits

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Are you unintentionally using habit change tactics that don't work? If you find that starting or sticking with that healthy habit is hard or frustrating, the answer is yes.

This class will shed light on why your typical methods work against you and spell out four science-backed tools to practice STAT so healthy habit change is easier, lasting and inevitable.

Leave this workshop empowered to take the right actions toward your healthy habit!

About the teacher:

For 10 years Kelly has been inspiring lasting positive change for thousands of personal and business clients, audiences, and blog and podcast subscribers all around health, well-being, and happiness topics with an emphasis on applying brain science-backed tools that get them out of their own way from living their healthiest and most fulfilling lives. She’s a gregarious speaker that takes common hang-ups and twists them around so people have uncommon ‘ah-has’. Motivation Monday is her popular blog she’s been writing for over ten years without missing a Monday or losing motivation yet. An NSCA Certified Personal Trainer for over ten years, she still loves incorporating fun and effective workouts for groups ready to take their fitness to the next level! And her newest love is It’s a Brain Changer. A fun podcast she co-hosts that changes the way you think about everything!

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
