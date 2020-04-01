Sticking with Your Healthy Habits - ONLINE CLASS

Have you already gone through half the food you stocked up for social distancing? Just because you’re at home doesn’t mean your healthy habits have to stop! Or maybe you’re unintentionally using habit change tactics that don't work? If you find that starting or sticking with that healthy habit is hard or frustrating, then you are.

This class will shed light on why your typical methods work against you and spell out four science-backed tools to practice STAT so healthy habit change is easier, lasting and inevitable.

Leave this workshop empowered to take the right actions toward your healthy habit!