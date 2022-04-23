× Expand thechattery.org Still Life Art and Poetry Workshop

As National Poetry Month comes to a close, let’s challenge ourselves with freeform creativity. In this class, participants will be guided through several art and writing exercises using a beautifully curated still-life display that will prompt us to be introspective, reflective, forgiving and maybe even a little bit naughty.

Tea and light hors d'oeuvres will be served.

About the instructors:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career. Follow April on Facebook here.

Erika Roberts’ artistry began 36 years ago in elementary school. Erika was introduced to poetry in the 5th grade. As a kid, she realized that she had a gift for words. She played with them like kids in dirt, absolutely covered. She also noticed that she had a great relationship with creativity. It moved her to use words in ways that the reader could feel her vision. Erika doesn’t just create art but she is art. She sees art as a way to communicate. It has its own language. She is inspired by love, life and brilliant laughing. Having a collaborative spirit is crucial to her as we build communities of artists.