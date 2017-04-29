Still Life Painting an Academic Approach to Color

April 29 & 30

10 am-4 pm

Instructor: Caleb Stoltzfus

This is for all levels. Teenagers are also welcome! (ages 15+)

“Learn the rules like a pro, so you can break them like an artist.” – Pablo Picasso

In the traditional academic approach to painting, control is key. This two-day workshop offers a 12-hour immersion into perhaps the most important element of painting: color. Caleb will teach students how to unravel the secret of controlling their color using an approach to color theory based on the Munsell Color System, which is at the root of most Classical Atelier courses. This class will train you to accurately identify and replicate color through an introduction to the three dimensions of color: hue, value, and chroma. The color system will first be introduced through a painting demonstration and lecture. Then, students will begin putting this theory to the test by painting simple arrangement of colored geometric shapes. On day two, students will paint from a still life of fruits and vegetables.

At 16 years old, Caleb got his start in the Academy with an emersion in the Classical Atelier system under artist Neilson Carlin. Through Carlin, Caleb traces his instructional lineage directly to the Ecole des Beaux-Arts of 19th century France. Caleb Studied under Carlin for 4 intensive years, learning traditional direct and indirect painting and drawing techniques, and working as Carlin’s studio assistant. Caleb continued his education at Covenant College, where he studied Modern painting techniques under Jeff Morton and Classical Sculpting under Kayb Joseph. In 2013 Caleb spent a month in Florence, Italy, studying master paintings and visiting the various local academies to learn more about their approaches to teaching. In 2015-2016 Caleb was awarded a year-long residency at the Harrison Center for the Arts in Indianapolis, IN. Here he created his “Prophets” series, which was exhibited in the Harrison Gallery in Indianapolis, IN, and at the Square Halo Gallery in Lancaster, PA. In August, 2016 Caleb moved to Olvera, Spain to begin an intensive study with Chattanooga artist Daud Akhriev, who studied classical painting and drawing for 14 years, graduating with honors from the Repin Institute in St. Petersburg.

Caleb is currently living in Chattanooga continuing his study under Akhriev