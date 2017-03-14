Still Life Painting Boot Camp

March 14 & 15

6-9 pm

instructor: Melissa Hefferlin

all levels are welcome

Do not miss your chance to study with Melissa Hefferlin during her brief annual visit to Chattanooga before she travels back to Spain.

This two-evening still life cross-training class will highlight and refresh the basic principles of composing still life in oil paint. Special focus will be given on how setting and lighting the still life changes and reflects an object’s color. In the first evening, there will be five twenty-five minute rotating drills to paint a similar subject in very different color surroundings and light sources. These small studies will be wet-in-wet oil paintings executed as true impressions of the light and color relationships, and compositional variations.

In the second evening, students will use what they learned to paint one wet-in-wet still life.

The class is intended to be experimental, exploratory and extemporaneous, sending a student away with a heightened enjoyment of color relationships and the pleasure of moving paint.