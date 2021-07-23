Still Life Painting with Ed Praybe

July 23-25, 2021

10 am-5 pm EST @ Townsend Atelier

Instructor: Edmond Praybe

Medium- Oil or Acrylic Paint and Drawing (pencil or charcoal)

Over the course of this three-day intensive workshop, students will develop approaches towards exploring still life painting as a vehicle for expressing a personal vision. Loud, quiet, messy, ordered, rough, or polished we all have our own unique personality and artistic traits. Students will be encouraged to utilize and push their own tendencies into new and engaging places artistically. A range of daily drawing and painting exercises will prepare students to enter a mindset of focus and energy when approaching their main painting project.

Each student will arrange their own still life and paint and draw directly from life. Students will execute a variety of quicker studies as well as one painting sustained over the duration of the workshop. Emphasis will be placed on arranging the still life, light, color combinations and palette, abstract structure, format, scale, value relationships, reaction vs. analysis, and the role of change in painting. The importance of balancing intuition and critical analysis will also be addressed. Demonstrations, lectures, slide presentations, individual feedback, and group critiques will be given on each day’s topic.

Day 1- Arranging, Composing, Scale, Developing a Palette

Day 2- Re-evaluating, Adjusting, Measuring, Value and Color Masses

Day 3- Disruption and Forced Change, Looking and Sustained Engagement, Resolution vs. ‘Finish’