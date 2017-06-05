Still Life Painting with Food

June 5-9

10 am-5 pm

Instructor: Cindy Procious

In this five-day workshop, contemporary realist painter Cindy Procious will teach students to paint still life incorporating food and drink.

Students will learn a layered indirect painting technique, incorporating underpainting, layering and glazing. We will explore a variety of techniques for realistically creating the illusion of different surface textures, as well as how to achieve rich color and depth of form to create a luminous work of art with a high level of finish. Emphasis will be placed on design, composition, and lighting to create a dramatic still life set up. Working from direct observation, we will cover the basic elements of painting in oil – from the initial drawing on canvas, to color,

value, edge control, glazing/scumbling, and a discussion of final varnishing. Through demonstration and individual instruction in a fun and relaxed atmosphere, students will be guided through the entire process from the first drawing on the canvas to the finishing flourishes.