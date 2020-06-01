Still Life Structure & Analysis from Art History with Catherine Kehoe

City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Still Life Structure & Analysis from Art History with Catherine Kehoe

Using images of still life paintings from art history as subject matter, students will study pictorial structure, composition and color. Each participant will look deeply at one image and generate permutations through exercises that lead to simplification and abstraction. An album of images will be provided to get you started on your search for the one you want to work with. Other possible sources: your own postcards, photocopies from books, or images on your devices (tablet or laptop). Mediums will include graphite, collage, acrylic and/or oil paint or other materials you have on hand.

Event details: https://townsendatelier.com/product/still-life-structure-variation-with-catherine-kehoe/

Info

City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions
