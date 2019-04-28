Stiv Bators Documentary with Frank Secich and Ghetto Blasters

Join us for our very special guest Frank Secich an American rock musician, songwriter, author and record producer. He was the bass player and founding member of the group Blue Ash from 1969–79 and guitarist and bassist for the Stiv Bators band from 1979 until 1981. He played in the Cleveland-based group Club Wow with Jimmy Zero of the Dead Boys from 1982–85 and produced the Ohio band the Infidels from 1985-1990. He is currently the rhythm guitarist for the Deadbeat Poets who were formed in 2006 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The untold story of Stiv Bators – the charismatic singer was the original embodiment of the self-destructive punk frontman with the DEAD BOYS before embarking on a solo career. He went on to team up with members of SHAM 69 in THE WANDERERS. His greatest success came in the mid-80s with THE LORDS OF THE NEW CHURCH before his untimely death at the age of 40 in Paris in 1990.

Complete with never released 8MM footage from private collections, a killer soundtrack, and accounts from the people who were with Stiv through various phases and projects of his life and career. Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats), Jimmy Zero (Dead Boys), Nick Turner & Dave Tregunna (Sham 69), Frank Secich (Blue Ash, Stiv Bators Band, Deadbeat Poets), Cynthia Ross (B-Girls) and many others have participated in telling Stiv’s story.

Q&A with Frank Secich and he will be rockin out a special set along with the Ghetto Blasters !!!! 10 bucks