Stock Market Basics - ONLINE CLASS

When people think of investing, they probably think of the stock market. In this class, we will explore the basic economic principles of investing for financial gain and look at the ways people commonly make -- and lose -- money in the stock market. We will review resources available for free on the internet for researching stocks, and some financial concepts important to building a portfolio that matches an investor's specific needs and tolerance for risk.

Please note: The class will not provide recommendations on specific stocks, and the instructor will provide disclosures of any potential conflicts of interest.

About the teacher:

David Wattenbarger is President of DRW Financial, a financial planning and investment management company. He started his financial career in 2000, learning about the business from the inside out. Prior to starting his investment advisory firm in Chattanooga, David's last corporate job was as the senior fixed income trader for a national independent broker/dealer. In his spare time, David enjoys being out and about in Chattanooga, and when at home enjoys introducing his children to the joys of classic rock. David is donating his time for this class.

