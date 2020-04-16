Stock Market Basics - ONLINE CLASS

to Google Calendar - Stock Market Basics - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stock Market Basics - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-16 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stock Market Basics - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-16 14:00:00 iCalendar - Stock Market Basics - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-16 14:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

When people think of investing, they probably think of the stock market. In this class, we will explore the basic economic principles of investing for financial gain and look at the ways people commonly make -- and lose -- money in the stock market. We will review resources available for free on the internet for researching stocks, and some financial concepts important to building a portfolio that matches an investor's specific needs and tolerance for risk.

Please note: The class will not provide recommendations on specific stocks, and the instructor will provide disclosures of any potential conflicts of interest.

Details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/16/stock-market-basics-online-class

About the teacher:

David Wattenbarger is President of DRW Financial, a financial planning and investment management company. He started his financial career in 2000, learning about the business from the inside out. Prior to starting his investment advisory firm in Chattanooga, David's last corporate job was as the senior fixed income trader for a national independent broker/dealer. In his spare time, David enjoys being out and about in Chattanooga, and when at home enjoys introducing his children to the joys of classic rock. David is donating his time for this class.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Stock Market Basics - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stock Market Basics - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-16 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stock Market Basics - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-16 14:00:00 iCalendar - Stock Market Basics - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-16 14:00:00
Restaurant Guide Box

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

April 14, 2020

Wednesday

April 15, 2020

Thursday

April 16, 2020

Friday

April 17, 2020

Saturday

April 18, 2020

Sunday

April 19, 2020

Monday

April 20, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse