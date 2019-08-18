Attention all brunchers! Annie Lindstrom and Todd Miller, aka Analog Savvy, will serve up 2 hours of very tasty tunes played on uke and acoustic guitar. Sunday Aug. 18 from 12-2 at The Stone Cup on Frazier. Fun for all!
Analog Savvy
Stone Cup Cafe 208 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Stone Cup Cafe 208 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Wednesday
-
Education & Learning Theater & DanceSwing Dancing
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Kids & FamilyInsideOut Land
-
Thursday
-
This & ThatThird Annual Museum Hop
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
Friday
-
This & ThatThird Annual Museum Hop
-
Concerts & Live MusicPriscila & Little RicKee
Saturday
Sunday
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicWebb Barringer
-