Analog Savvy

Stone Cup Cafe 208 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Attention all brunchers! Annie Lindstrom and Todd Miller, aka Analog Savvy, will serve up 2 hours of very tasty tunes played on uke and acoustic guitar. Sunday Aug. 18 from 12-2 at The Stone Cup on Frazier. Fun for all!

Stone Cup Cafe 208 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
