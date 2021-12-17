× Expand Wanderlinger Brewing Stoned Cold Fox (Facebook Post) Stoned Cold Fox

Stoned Cold Fox makes their first appearance at the Wanderlinger Stage!

Stoned Cold Fox is a Southern rock band based out of Chattanooga, TN. The dynamic trio consisting of lead singer and guitarist Trevor Card, bassist Dakari Kelly, and drummer Chris Blankenship bring feelings of old rock n roll to a modern feel. Trevor’s energy through his lyrics and guitar slashes accompanied by Dakari’s roots in classical bass and Chris’ experience in metal music combine to create a unique, yet explosive sound.

Tickets at $10 and show is 21+.

Taproom opens at 4pm with food service until 9pm.