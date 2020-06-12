Stoned Cold Fox with Behold The Brave

Songbirds South 41 East 14th St, East Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Stoned Cold Fox with Behold The Brave 

Stoned Cold Fox is a Southern rock band based out of Chattanooga, TN. The dynamic trio consisting of lead singer and guitarist Trevor Card, bassist Dakari Kelly, and drummer Chris Blankenship bring feelings of old rock n roll to a modern feel. Trevor’s energy through his lyrics and guitar slashes accompanied by Dakari’s roots in classical bass and Chris’ experience in metal music combine to create a unique, yet explosive sound.

Through social media the band came together in the early months of 2017, weeks before their debut show at Road to Nightfall. After a short break in 2018 the band returned with a fire under the belly to succeed and make their dream a reality. The band has been in the studio weekly working on their next project that they intend to release as singles throughout 2019.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stoned-cold-fox-with-behold-the-brave-tickets-105972446440

