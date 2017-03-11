Stonerpop, Deejaye Luvv, Idyll Hensley

Ziggy’s Bar & Grill 607 Cherokee Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Brought to you by Limitless Entertainment: a night of bangin' beats and creamy female vocals. Stonerpop, Deejaye Luvv, and Idyll Hensley plan to open your mind and make your body shake.

Stonerpop is an electropop duo from Louisiana with a sound as diverse as the culture they represent. The pair are Maudie Michelle and Jimmie Maneuva, folding their many talents together.

www.stonerpopculture.com

Deejaye Luvv is a local pop singer, actress, and model based in Chattanooga. She's a true entertainer who will bring sex appeal, powerful vocals, and energetic dance moves to the show.

https://www.facebook.com/deejayeluvv/

Idyll Hensley (formerly Heidi Hypnotique) is a singer, songwriter, and lyricist based out of Atlanta, Georgia. She began her musical career while living in Vancouver, British Columbia during the early days of dubstep, or the "panty dropping dubstep" days.

https://soundcloud.com/heidihypnotique

$5 cover

Ziggy's Bar & Grill 607 Cherokee Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

