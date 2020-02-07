Stop22 in the Nooga Concert

to Google Calendar - Stop22 in the Nooga Concert - 2020-02-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stop22 in the Nooga Concert - 2020-02-07 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stop22 in the Nooga Concert - 2020-02-07 17:00:00 iCalendar - Stop22 in the Nooga Concert - 2020-02-07 17:00:00

VFW Post 4848, 1491 Riverside Dr. 1491 Riverside Dr., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

We are raising money for Irreverent Warriors Chattanooga and VFW #4848 with a donation/prize offering as well as Heroes Bottle Signing by the CEO of Heroes Vodka, Travis Mcvey.

Press Availability: YES 

Mission: The MISSION of Irreverent Warriors is to bring veterans together using humor and camaraderie to heal the mental wounds of war, through therapeutic events in order to reduce PTSD and prevent veteran suicide while simultaneously raising community awareness and reintegrating our warriors into the civilian life style and helping our active duty warriors cope with the ever present realities of war and the price being paid. Our VISION is to provide all military warriors with the strongest veteran based support network and peer to peer connection to reduce the impact of PTSD, and eliminate military suicides.

For more information on the Irreverent Warriors foundation:

 http://www.irreverentwarriors.com/

Thank you Leslie!!!

Info

VFW Post 4848, 1491 Riverside Dr. 1491 Riverside Dr., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Stop22 in the Nooga Concert - 2020-02-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stop22 in the Nooga Concert - 2020-02-07 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stop22 in the Nooga Concert - 2020-02-07 17:00:00 iCalendar - Stop22 in the Nooga Concert - 2020-02-07 17:00:00
DI 17.04

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

January 24, 2020

Saturday

January 25, 2020

Sunday

January 26, 2020

Monday

January 27, 2020

Tuesday

January 28, 2020

Wednesday

January 29, 2020

Thursday

January 30, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours