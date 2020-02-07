Stop22 in the Nooga Concert

We are raising money for Irreverent Warriors Chattanooga and VFW #4848 with a donation/prize offering as well as Heroes Bottle Signing by the CEO of Heroes Vodka, Travis Mcvey.

Press Availability: YES

Mission: The MISSION of Irreverent Warriors is to bring veterans together using humor and camaraderie to heal the mental wounds of war, through therapeutic events in order to reduce PTSD and prevent veteran suicide while simultaneously raising community awareness and reintegrating our warriors into the civilian life style and helping our active duty warriors cope with the ever present realities of war and the price being paid. Our VISION is to provide all military warriors with the strongest veteran based support network and peer to peer connection to reduce the impact of PTSD, and eliminate military suicides.

For more information on the Irreverent Warriors foundation:

http://www.irreverentwarriors.com/

