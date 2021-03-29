My Story To Tell: Art Journaling

to

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

My Story To Tell: Art Journaling

What better way to encourage yourself to write more than to embellish your own blank book with matching bookmark?

Use it for journaling, doodling or colorful life expression. Grab your favorite selfies and get ready to express yourself.

All materials included: one blank book, acrylic paint, collage papers, sticker paper, brush, ribbons, handmade stencil. Please note: orders end on Tuesday, March 23 at 1pm ET. Supplies will be delivered or mailed after that date.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/3/29/my-story-to-tell-art-journaling

About the instructor:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.

Info

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - My Story To Tell: Art Journaling - 2021-03-29 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - My Story To Tell: Art Journaling - 2021-03-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - My Story To Tell: Art Journaling - 2021-03-29 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - My Story To Tell: Art Journaling - 2021-03-29 18:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

March 9, 2021

Wednesday

March 10, 2021

Thursday

March 11, 2021

Friday

March 12, 2021

Saturday

March 13, 2021

Sunday

March 14, 2021

Monday

March 15, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours