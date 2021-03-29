My Story To Tell: Art Journaling

What better way to encourage yourself to write more than to embellish your own blank book with matching bookmark?

Use it for journaling, doodling or colorful life expression. Grab your favorite selfies and get ready to express yourself.

All materials included: one blank book, acrylic paint, collage papers, sticker paper, brush, ribbons, handmade stencil. Please note: orders end on Tuesday, March 23 at 1pm ET. Supplies will be delivered or mailed after that date.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/3/29/my-story-to-tell-art-journaling

About the instructor:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.