Storytelling Through Masquerade

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. MATERIALS PROVIDED.

Please join us Friday, March 23, for a workshop with ARC: Artist Residency Chattanooga's Spring Resident Artist: Laura McMillian.

About the Event:

Anonymity, power, and the ability to enact magic have ensured masquerade’s popularity since time immemorial. With the dawn of performance art, disguise has proven an integral tool for artists whose work reflects the anxieties, social mores, and revolutionary hopes of their generation.

In this workshop a short lecture will introduce the costume work of Picasso, Oskar Schlemmer, Leigh Bowery, and many others.

Exercises that encourage improvisational character development, stage fright management, and unbridled creative production will be practiced as a method to enrich approaches to interdisciplinary artworks.

Each participant will have the opportunity to create and leave with an original mask that can be worn again for McMillian’s opening performance on Friday, April 13. You can view McMillian's work at her website, https://famousartistlauramcmillian.squarespace.com