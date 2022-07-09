Stout of Tune Re-Release and Celebration

× Expand Wanderlinger Stout of Tune

Join us for the re-release of our award winning beer, Stout of Tune, which brought home a bronze medal at World Beer Cup in the Oatmeal Stout category in May. Six packs will be sporting a brand new label (pictures coming soon).

To celebrate our production team's hard-earned medal, we're also throwing an ice cream party at the can release!

Grab a sundae featuring house-made brownies made with Stout of Tune, topped with a scoop of Clumpies' ice cream (vanilla or Razbeary Cub infused vanilla), chocolate stout syrup and your choice of toppings.

$8 for a sundae and a 12 oz pour of stout

$5 for sundaes only (kid friendly!)

At 2:30, we'll be hosting a brewer's talk on the WanderLinger stage and invite y'all to ask questions and learn more about dark beers, the brewing process and what makes WanderLinger tick.

Sundaes will be first come, first serve. Supplies are limited!