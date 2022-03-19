× Expand Robbie Summerour / Gospel Urban Farmer Straw Bale Garden

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continues their 2022 series of 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes. The next class takes place on Saturday, March 19 at 10:00 a.m., with “Worm Composting & Straw Bale Gardening,” presented by Robbie Summerour, Master Gardener and Certified Straw Bale Instructor. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes are free to the public and are available online via Zoom. To register for the class and access the Zoom link, go to: https://mghc.org/calendar/3rd-saturday-class-worm-composting-straw-bale-gardening/.

Robbie Summerour comments, “This will be a live show and tell presentation via Zoom! I will start out in my Worm Room talking about why to raise worms for composting and showing how to feed them, harvest and sift their castings, and save the cocoons. Then I will demonstrate how to apply the castings to various plantings. For the Straw Bale Gardening part of the presentation, we’ll continue outside on the porch where I will have a straw bale that is already conditioned. I will then show the process of conditioning a bale and finally how to plant in it. If time permits, we can walk over to my Walnut Garden which will show a straw bale garden in action.” A Certified Straw Bale Gardening Instructor for the past seven years, “Gospel Urban Farmer” Robbie Summerour specializes in “growing vegetables a different way,” developing her Hixson homestead into a mini urban farm, where she teaches young and old how to create a garden in their own backyard using a variety of different gardening techniques. She also sells plants, veggies, worm castings, and microgreens and is expanding into flowering plants.