Streamlining Paper Flow in the Home

Do you have piles of paper all over your house with no real system for managing it? Come hear Kelly Lewis, owner of Inspired Organizing, LLC, teach the basics of setting up a “Family Command Center.” It doesn’t matter if your family has one member or 10; this system is customizable for YOU!

This is a hands on workshop: bring a pile of paper currently in your house or save up a week’s worth of mail … you will sort, purge, and organize your paper into a desktop file bin you’ll take home with you at the end of the workshop. You’ll be taught how to implement it immediately and get your family on board too!

Please note: Masks are required, and temperatures will be checked upon arrival.

About the teacher:

Kelly Lewis is a Professional Organizer and owner of Inspired Organizing, LLC. She founded and operated this business in the East Bay of California until three years ago when she and her husband moved back to Chattanooga. She loves working alongside her clients to simplify and streamline their home or office environments so they have more time for what matters most to them. She offers services such as clutter control, maximizing storage spaces, simplifying and downsizing, streamlining paper flow, custom projects, and assistance before, during, or after a move or renovation. Kelly is a professional member of NAPO, the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals. Inspired Organizing, LLC is licensed and insured and a proud member of the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce.