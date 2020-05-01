Strength and Vulnerability: Paintings and Sculptures by John McLeod

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Townsend Atelier opens its new Townsend Atelier Gallery space with a solo show by John McLeod.

In a solo show at Chattanooga’s Townsend Atelier gallery opening May 1, McLeod introduces this concept with several integrated sets of paintings and sculptures-each related to a common subject- that explore this new direction his art is taking.

His new collection of figurative oil paintings and abstract sculptures, artist John McLeod offers visual experiences that describe an often-hidden aspect of human existence: the relationship between strength and vulnerability. While some of McLeod’s pieces focus on one or the other of these conditions, most are intended to communicate the visceral experience of both occurring at the same time.

Works are available for purchase and on view through June 8.

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
