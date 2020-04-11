Stress Baking: Cake Edition - ONLINE CLASS

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join this class all about the basics of cake making and decorating!

In this course, you will learn how to bake a white cake, add flavoring, make icing from scratch, then crumb coat and frost. In one day you can master making a delicious cake to share with everyone in your home!

This class will be an entry-level course, perfect for teens and adults. You will also receive recipes for a white cake and American Buttercream upon sign up so you can follow along or bake after!

Details at https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/11/stress-baking-cake-edition

About the teacher:

Sierra Stollenwerk, the owner of Sierra's Cakewerks, has been decorating wedding cakes for five years. She got her start at a bakery in San Diego, CA. After two years of learning on the job and finishing her enlistment in the army reserves and college degree, she was offered an opportunity to open a bakery in Chattanooga with a local bakery. Plans fell through but her dream lived on. Today she runs a domestic kitchen and has catered 50+ weddings and events since opening her business in December 2018.

