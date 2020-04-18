Stress Baking: Double Drip Fault Line Cake - ONLINE CLASS

× Expand The Chattery Stress Baking

Take your cake decorating to the next level by learning to make a doubled drip faultline cake!

In this course, you will learn how to make icing and ganache from scratch, then crumb coat, frost and really make your cake standout! In one day you can master decorating a cake to share with everyone in your home.

This class will be an entry-level course, perfect for teens and adults. Upon sign up, you will receive recipes for American Buttercream and chocolate ganache so you can follow along or make and decorate the cake later.

Note: Stand mixer is preferred but a hand mixer will work with extra effort.

Details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/18/stress-baking-ganache-cake-edition-online-class

About the teacher:

Sierra Stollenwerk, the owner of Sierra's Cakewerks, has been decorating wedding cakes for five years. She got her start at a bakery in San Diego, CA. After two years of learning on the job and finishing her enlistment in the army reserves and college degree, she was offered an opportunity to open a bakery in Chattanooga with a local bakery. Plans fell through but her dream lived on. Today she runs a domestic kitchen and has catered 50+ weddings and events since opening her business in December 2018.