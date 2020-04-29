× Expand The Chattery Stress Baking

Join this class all about the basics of making fruit tarts!

In this course, you will learn how to make these delicious desserts. In one day you can master making a delicious tarts to share with everyone in your home!

This class will be an entry-level course, perfect for teens and adults. Upon sign up, you’ll receive a recipe for the tart crust and pastry cream so you can follow along or make it afterward.

Details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/29/stress-baking-fruit-tart-edition-online-class

About the teacher:

Sierra Stollenwerk, the owner of Sierra's Cakewerks, has been decorating wedding cakes for five years. She got her start at a bakery in San Diego, CA. After two years of learning on the job and finishing her enlistment in the army reserves and college degree, she was offered an opportunity to open a bakery in Chattanooga with a local bakery. Plans fell through but her dream lived on. Today she runs a domestic kitchen and has catered 50+ weddings and events since opening her business in December 2018.