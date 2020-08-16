Stress Baking: Gooey Thick Brownies

Stress Baking: Gooey Thick Brownies

Join this class all about how to make gooey thick brownies!

In this course, you will learn how to make delicious thick brownies and ganache from scratch. Recipes with ingredient lists are sent out upon purchase of a ticket for students to follow along with the teacher as she bakes.

This class will be an entry-level course, perfect for teens and adults.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stress-baking-gooey-thick-brownies-online-class-tickets-113383356672

About the teacher:

Sierra Stollenwerk, the owner of Sierra's Cakewerks, has been decorating wedding cakes for five years. She got her start at a bakery in San Diego, CA. After two years of learning on the job and finishing her enlistment in the army reserves and college degree, she was offered an opportunity to open a bakery in Chattanooga with a local bakery. Plans fell through but her dream lived on. Today she runs a domestic kitchen and has catered 50+ weddings and events since opening her business in December 2018.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.

