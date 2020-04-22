Stress Baking: Pâte à Choux Edition - ONLINE CLASS

to Google Calendar - Stress Baking: Pâte à Choux Edition - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-22 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stress Baking: Pâte à Choux Edition - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-22 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stress Baking: Pâte à Choux Edition - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-22 17:30:00 iCalendar - Stress Baking: Pâte à Choux Edition - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-22 17:30:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join this class all about the basics of pâte à choux (choux pastry), which can be used to make eclairs, churros, and cream puffs.

In this course, you will learn how to make these delicious desserts. In one day you can master making a delicious choux pastry to share with everyone in your home!

This class will be an entry-level course, perfect for teens and adults. Upon sign up, you’ll receive a recipe for the choux pastry, pastry cream, and ganache so you can follow along or make it afterward.

Details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/22/stress-baking-pte-choux-edition-online-class

About the teacher:

Sierra Stollenwerk, the owner of Sierra's Cakewerks, has been decorating wedding cakes for five years. She got her start at a bakery in San Diego, CA. After two years of learning on the job and finishing her enlistment in the army reserves and college degree, she was offered an opportunity to open a bakery in Chattanooga with a local bakery. Plans fell through but her dream lived on. Today she runs a domestic kitchen and has catered 50+ weddings and events since opening her business in December 2018.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Stress Baking: Pâte à Choux Edition - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-22 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stress Baking: Pâte à Choux Edition - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-22 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stress Baking: Pâte à Choux Edition - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-22 17:30:00 iCalendar - Stress Baking: Pâte à Choux Edition - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-22 17:30:00
Restaurant Guide Box

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

April 15, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

April 16, 2020

Friday

April 17, 2020

Saturday

April 18, 2020

Sunday

April 19, 2020

Monday

April 20, 2020

Tuesday

April 21, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse