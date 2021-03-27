Strides of March 2021

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Strides of March 2021

For 26 years, Chattanooga has come together for the annual Strides of March to celebrate the strides made toward ending the HIV epidemic. Although COVID-19 has kept us from gathering as a group, this doesn't mean our fight is over. That’s why Strides of March will continue in 2021 with a Virtual Event & Fundraising Campaign hosted by the Chattanooga CARES Foundation & Cempa Community Care on Saturday, March 27th!

Thank you to our sponsors!

  • NPS Pharmacy
  • EPB
  • BCBST
  • PathGroup
  • Heed Public Relations
  • Chattanooga Times Free Press
  • First Horizon Bank
  • Brock Insurance Agency, Inc.
  • Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel, P.C. Curant Health
  • Sanofi

Event by Cempa Community Care

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Charity & Fundraisers
to
Google Calendar - Strides of March 2021 - 2021-03-27 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Strides of March 2021 - 2021-03-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Strides of March 2021 - 2021-03-27 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Strides of March 2021 - 2021-03-27 12:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

March 17, 2021

Thursday

March 18, 2021

Friday

March 19, 2021

Saturday

March 20, 2021

Sunday

March 21, 2021

Monday

March 22, 2021

Tuesday

March 23, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours