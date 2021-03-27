Strides of March 2021
For 26 years, Chattanooga has come together for the annual Strides of March to celebrate the strides made toward ending the HIV epidemic. Although COVID-19 has kept us from gathering as a group, this doesn't mean our fight is over. That’s why Strides of March will continue in 2021 with a Virtual Event & Fundraising Campaign hosted by the Chattanooga CARES Foundation & Cempa Community Care on Saturday, March 27th!
Thank you to our sponsors!
- NPS Pharmacy
- EPB
- BCBST
- PathGroup
- Heed Public Relations
- Chattanooga Times Free Press
- First Horizon Bank
- Brock Insurance Agency, Inc.
- Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel, P.C. Curant Health
- Sanofi
Event by Cempa Community Care