Strides of March 2021

For 26 years, Chattanooga has come together for the annual Strides of March to celebrate the strides made toward ending the HIV epidemic. Although COVID-19 has kept us from gathering as a group, this doesn't mean our fight is over. That’s why Strides of March will continue in 2021 with a Virtual Event & Fundraising Campaign hosted by the Chattanooga CARES Foundation & Cempa Community Care on Saturday, March 27th!

Thank you to our sponsors!

NPS Pharmacy

EPB

BCBST

PathGroup

Heed Public Relations

Chattanooga Times Free Press

First Horizon Bank

Brock Insurance Agency, Inc.

Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel, P.C. Curant Health

Sanofi

Event by Cempa Community Care