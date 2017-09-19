String Theory: David Shifrin, Paul Neubauer, & Gloria Chien

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

DAVID SHIFRIN, clarinet

PAUL NEUBAUER, viola

GLORIA CHIEN, piano

Artistic Directors, Chamber Music Northwest & Mostly Music

Works by Mozart, Dale, Schumann, & Bruch

Sponsored by HEFFERLIN & KRONENBERG ARCHITECTS

