String Theory Family Concert

Windsync presents "Peter and the Wolf"

Saturday, January 20, 2018, 1pm

Hunter Museum of American Art

Join String Theory and the Hunter Museum for a special family concert featuring WINDSYNC. WindSync will be presenting “Peter and the Wolf”, an interactive & educational program. Inspired by storytelling, the program takes audiences on an imaginative, musical journey which introduces the five wind instruments of WindSync, cultivates an appreciation for classical music, and develops new ways of listening. Complete with costumes and choreography, the program concludes with an interactive retelling of Peter and the Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev. Suddenly, the musicians in WindSync become the characters in the unforgettable and exciting classic tale!

Regular museum admission. No advance tickets. ($15 adults; children 17 and under FREE; FREE to Hunter members and String Theory subscribers and patrons)