String Theory @ Home

GRAMMY nominee, violinist Jennifer Frautschi makes her String Theory debut in this first installment of a two-part concert with String Theory favorites, cellist Edward Arron, violist Paul Neubauer and Artistic Director Gloria Chien. This evening’s concert will feature Schumann’s impassioned Piano Trio in D minor and Fauré’s riveting Piano Quartet in C minor.

SCHUMANN Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor, Op.63

FAURÉ Piano Quartet No. 1 in C Minor, Op.15

Jennifer Frautschi, violin

Paul Neubauer, viola

Edward Arron, cello

Gloria Chien, piano

This online event can be viewed on the String Theory Facebook page, YouTube, or at www.stringtheorymusic.org/watch.