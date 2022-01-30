String Theory Season XIII: Annual Family Concert

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

String Theory Season XIII: Annual Family Concert

String Theory's Annual Family Concert tradition continues with this FREE kid-friendly concert by the Anderson-Sasaki Duo!

How can music strengthen community?

This question drives every artist who considers the experience of an audience. From shared excitement in a concert hall to the intimacy of a house concert, from singing along with school children to creating a safe and reflective space in an incarcerated community, there are limitless ways to make meaningful and relevant community connections through music.

Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
423-414-2525
