× Expand String Theory Music Season XIII Facebook Ads String Theory's Annual Family Concert tradition continues! FREE admission. All ages welcome!

String Theory Season XIII: Annual Family Concert

String Theory's Annual Family Concert tradition continues with this FREE kid-friendly concert by the Anderson-Sasaki Duo!

How can music strengthen community?

This question drives every artist who considers the experience of an audience. From shared excitement in a concert hall to the intimacy of a house concert, from singing along with school children to creating a safe and reflective space in an incarcerated community, there are limitless ways to make meaningful and relevant community connections through music.