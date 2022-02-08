× Expand String Theory Music Season XIII Facebook Ads February 8 Sitkovetsky, Requiro, and Chien play works by Suk, Kodály, and Smetana at the Hunter Museum of Art

String Theory Season XIII: A Bohemian Rhapsody | Suk | Kodály | Smetana

Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin

David Requiro, cello

Gloria Chien, piano

Join us for our Bohemian Rhapsody with three of the most representative chamber music works of Eastern Europe by Suk, Kodály and Smetana. Brilliant violinist Alexander Sitkovetsky returns with superb cellist David Requiro who will be making two String Theory appearances this season.

SUK Elegy, Op. 23

KODÁLY Duo for Violin and Cello, Op. 7

SMETANA Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 15

6:00 pm Musical Dialogue

6:30 pm Concert