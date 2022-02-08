String Theory Music
Season XIII Facebook Ads
February 8 Sitkovetsky, Requiro, and Chien play works by Suk, Kodály, and Smetana at the Hunter Museum of Art
String Theory Season XIII: A Bohemian Rhapsody | Suk | Kodály | Smetana
Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin
David Requiro, cello
Gloria Chien, piano
Join us for our Bohemian Rhapsody with three of the most representative chamber music works of Eastern Europe by Suk, Kodály and Smetana. Brilliant violinist Alexander Sitkovetsky returns with superb cellist David Requiro who will be making two String Theory appearances this season.
SUK Elegy, Op. 23
KODÁLY Duo for Violin and Cello, Op. 7
SMETANA Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 15
6:00 pm Musical Dialogue
6:30 pm Concert