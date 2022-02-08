String Theory Season XIII: A Bohemian Rhapsody | Suk | Kodály | Smetana

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin

David Requiro, cello

Gloria Chien, piano

Join us for our Bohemian Rhapsody with three of the most representative chamber music works of Eastern Europe by Suk, Kodály and Smetana. Brilliant violinist Alexander Sitkovetsky returns with superb cellist David Requiro who will be making two String Theory appearances this season.

SUK Elegy, Op. 23

KODÁLY Duo for Violin and Cello, Op. 7

SMETANA Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 15

6:00 pm Musical Dialogue

6:30 pm Concert

Info

Concerts & Live Music
423-414-2525
