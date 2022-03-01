String Theory Season XIII: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center on Tour

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center on Tour: “Magical Schubert”

Gloria Chien, piano

Alessio Bax, piano

Benjamin Beilman, violin

David Requiro, cello

Bridging the Classical and Romantic music eras, the prolific Franz Schubert gave the world an astonishing wealth of compositions during his very short 31 years of life. In this program, CMS celebrates Schubert’s magical genius, barely recognized during his lifetime, with two of his most significant chamber music works: his splendid piano trio in B-flat major and his greatest piano duet, the Fantasie in F minor, a tragically beautiful farewell written during the final months of his life.

SCHUBERT Fantasie for Piano Four Hands

SCHUBERT Piano Trio No. 1 in B-flat major

5:30 pm Art Connections with Bob Bernhardt and Ellen Simak

6:30 pm Concert

423-414-2525
