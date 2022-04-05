String Theory Music
Season XIII Facebook Ads
Don't miss String Theory Season XIII Season Finale with a Mozart's dazzling Piano concerto No. 12 and Brahms' spectacular sextet in B-flat major!
String Theory Season XIII: Season Finale
Arnaud Sussmann, violin
Chad Hoopes, violin
Matthew Lipman, viola
Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, viola
Nick Canellakis, cello
Colin Carr, cello
Gloria Chien, piano
Our season finale will bring a spectacular showcase of musical talent. Artistic Director Gloria Chien will perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto in A major. The season concludes with the radiant string sextet in B-flat by Brahms. Upon hearing its premiere, his dear friend Clara Schumann remarked, “It was even more beautiful than I had anticipated, and my expectations were already high.”
MOZART Piano Concerto No.12 in A major, K.414
BRAHMS Sextet in B-flat major
5:30 pm Art Connections with Bob Bernhardt and Ellen Simak
6:30 pm Concert
Sponsored by The Read House