String Theory Season XIII: Season Finale

Arnaud Sussmann, violin

Chad Hoopes, violin

Matthew Lipman, viola

Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, viola

Nick Canellakis, cello

Colin Carr, cello

Gloria Chien, piano

Our season finale will bring a spectacular showcase of musical talent. Artistic Director Gloria Chien will perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto in A major. The season concludes with the radiant string sextet in B-flat by Brahms. Upon hearing its premiere, his dear friend Clara Schumann remarked, “It was even more beautiful than I had anticipated, and my expectations were already high.”

MOZART Piano Concerto No.12 in A major, K.414

BRAHMS Sextet in B-flat major

5:30 pm Art Connections with Bob Bernhardt and Ellen Simak

6:30 pm Concert

Sponsored by The Read House