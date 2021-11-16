String Theory Music
Season XIII Facebook Ads
November 16 Radovan Vlatkovic, Soovin Kim, Gloria Chien play works by Beethoven, Ysaye, and Brahms at the Hunter Museum of American Art
String Theory Season XIII: Vlatković | Kim | Chien
Radovan Vlatković, horn
Soovin Kim, violin
Gloria Chien, piano
Brahms’ Horn Trio is a hauntingly beautiful blend of elegy, nostalgia and vigor. Written during a stay in the Black Forest, inspired by his daily walks in the woods, the slow movement of this trio is an elegy for his mother. The unusual instrumentation of the horn is a tribute to his childhood where both the young Brahms and his father played the horn. Celebrated horn virtuoso Radovan Vlatković makes his String Theory debut in this monumental work, and is joined by acclaimed violinist Soovin Kim and Artistic Director Gloria Chien.
BEETHOVEN Horn Sonata Op. 17
YSAŸE Sonata No.4 for Solo Violin
BRAHMS Horn Trio
6:00 pm Musical Dialogue
6:30 pm Concert
Sponsored by Hefferlin & Kronenberg Architects