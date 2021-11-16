String Theory Season XIII: Vlatković | Kim | Chien

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

String Theory Season XIII: Vlatković | Kim | Chien

Radovan Vlatković, horn

Soovin Kim, violin

Gloria Chien, piano

Brahms’ Horn Trio is a hauntingly beautiful blend of elegy, nostalgia and vigor. Written during a stay in the Black Forest, inspired by his daily walks in the woods, the slow movement of this trio is an elegy for his mother. The unusual instrumentation of the horn is a tribute to his childhood where both the young Brahms and his father played the horn. Celebrated horn virtuoso Radovan Vlatković makes his String Theory debut in this monumental work, and is joined by acclaimed violinist Soovin Kim and Artistic Director Gloria Chien.

BEETHOVEN Horn Sonata Op. 17

YSAŸE Sonata No.4 for Solo Violin

BRAHMS Horn Trio

6:00 pm Musical Dialogue

6:30 pm Concert

Sponsored by Hefferlin & Kronenberg Architects

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Concerts & Live Music
423-414-2525
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - String Theory Season XIII: Vlatković | Kim | Chien - 2021-11-16 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - String Theory Season XIII: Vlatković | Kim | Chien - 2021-11-16 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - String Theory Season XIII: Vlatković | Kim | Chien - 2021-11-16 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - String Theory Season XIII: Vlatković | Kim | Chien - 2021-11-16 18:30:00 ical

Featured Dining Profile

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

September 22, 2021

Thursday

September 23, 2021

Friday

September 24, 2021

Saturday

September 25, 2021

Sunday

September 26, 2021

Monday

September 27, 2021

Tuesday

September 28, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours