String Theory Season XIII: Vlatković | Kim | Chien

Radovan Vlatković, horn

Soovin Kim, violin

Gloria Chien, piano

Brahms’ Horn Trio is a hauntingly beautiful blend of elegy, nostalgia and vigor. Written during a stay in the Black Forest, inspired by his daily walks in the woods, the slow movement of this trio is an elegy for his mother. The unusual instrumentation of the horn is a tribute to his childhood where both the young Brahms and his father played the horn. Celebrated horn virtuoso Radovan Vlatković makes his String Theory debut in this monumental work, and is joined by acclaimed violinist Soovin Kim and Artistic Director Gloria Chien.

BEETHOVEN Horn Sonata Op. 17

YSAŸE Sonata No.4 for Solo Violin

BRAHMS Horn Trio

6:00 pm Musical Dialogue

6:30 pm Concert

Sponsored by Hefferlin & Kronenberg Architects