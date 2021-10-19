× Expand String Theory Music Season XIII Facebook Ads Lee, Lee, Atapine, Park, and Chien play works by Martinu, Castillo, and Korngold, including WORLD PREMIERE by Castillo

String Theory Season XIII: "What You are to Me"

Kristin Lee, violin

Sean Lee, violin

Dmitri Atapine, cello

Hyeyeon Park, piano

Gloria Chien, piano

Our season opens with the world premiere of Winter Light, a newly co-commissioned piece by Patrick Castillo. This concert brings together an exceptional group of musicians, honoring our deeply shared musical friendships from Music@Menlo. The concert will also be presented at Apex Music in Reno and Emerald City Music in Seattle where the musicians are the Artistic Directors.

MARTINU Variations on a Theme of Rossini

CASTILLO Winter Light | World Premiere

String Theory Co-Commission with Apex Music and Emerald City Music

KORNGOLD Suite for Two Violins, Cello, and Piano Left Hand, Op. 23

6:00 pm Musical Dialogue

6:30 pm Concert

Sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners