String Theory Season XIII: "What You are to Me"

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

String Theory Season XIII: "What You are to Me"

Kristin Lee, violin

Sean Lee, violin

Dmitri Atapine, cello

Hyeyeon Park, piano

Gloria Chien, piano

Our season opens with the world premiere of Winter Light, a newly co-commissioned piece by Patrick Castillo. This concert brings together an exceptional group of musicians, honoring our deeply shared musical friendships from Music@Menlo. The concert will also be presented at Apex Music in Reno and Emerald City Music in Seattle where the musicians are the Artistic Directors.

MARTINU Variations on a Theme of Rossini

CASTILLO Winter Light | World Premiere

String Theory Co-Commission with Apex Music and Emerald City Music

KORNGOLD Suite for Two Violins, Cello, and Piano Left Hand, Op. 23

6:00 pm Musical Dialogue

6:30 pm Concert

Sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Concerts & Live Music
423-414-2525
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - String Theory Season XIII: "What You are to Me" - 2021-10-19 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - String Theory Season XIII: "What You are to Me" - 2021-10-19 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - String Theory Season XIII: "What You are to Me" - 2021-10-19 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - String Theory Season XIII: "What You are to Me" - 2021-10-19 18:30:00 ical

Featured Dining Profile

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

September 22, 2021

Thursday

September 23, 2021

Friday

September 24, 2021

Saturday

September 25, 2021

Sunday

September 26, 2021

Monday

September 27, 2021

Tuesday

September 28, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours