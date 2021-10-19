String Theory Music
Season XIII Facebook Ads
Lee, Lee, Atapine, Park, and Chien play works by Martinu, Castillo, and Korngold, including WORLD PREMIERE by Castillo
String Theory Season XIII: "What You are to Me"
Kristin Lee, violin
Sean Lee, violin
Dmitri Atapine, cello
Hyeyeon Park, piano
Gloria Chien, piano
Our season opens with the world premiere of Winter Light, a newly co-commissioned piece by Patrick Castillo. This concert brings together an exceptional group of musicians, honoring our deeply shared musical friendships from Music@Menlo. The concert will also be presented at Apex Music in Reno and Emerald City Music in Seattle where the musicians are the Artistic Directors.
MARTINU Variations on a Theme of Rossini
CASTILLO Winter Light | World Premiere
String Theory Co-Commission with Apex Music and Emerald City Music
KORNGOLD Suite for Two Violins, Cello, and Piano Left Hand, Op. 23
6:00 pm Musical Dialogue
6:30 pm Concert
Sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners