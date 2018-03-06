String Theory: Soovin Kim, Roberto Diaz, Andres Diaz, & Gloria Chien

Tuesday, March 6, 2018
SOOVIN KIM, violin
ROBERTO DÍAZ, viola
ANDRES DÍAZ, cello
GLORIA CHIEN, piano
First Prize, Paganini Violin Competition
President, Curtis Institute of Music
First Prize, Naumberg International Cello Competition
Works by Kodaly & Fauré
